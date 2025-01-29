Consumer

Egg prices: What to know as farmers cope with bird flu

Are egg prices coming down? How can you find cheaper eggs? What's the latest on bird flu transmission? News4 has some answers

By Susan Hogan, News4 Consumer Investigative Reporter

NBC Universal, Inc.

Consumers have faced elevated egg prices for months. As the industry continues to face bird flu, there’s no end in sight.

Farmers are in full-on crisis mode, the American Egg Board told News4.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

Flocks have been decimated. In the past three months, 10% of the egg-laying population has been killed, representing 30 million birds.

In total, about 136 million birds have been killed since bird flu broke out.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

When just one or two birds is diagnosed with bird flu, the entire flock needs to be euthanized. Then, it can take eight or nine months to return to normal levels.

Working 4 You Jan 28

Egg freezing: What to know about the costs and questions to ask

Food & Drink Jan 24

Meal prepping on a budget: Tips for eating well and saving money

Is there a way to find cheaper eggs?

News4 shopped around. Here are a few ideas on how to save money on eggs:

  • Shop around
  • Try member-only retailers such as Costco and Sam’s Club
  • Buy in bulk
  • Buy direct from farmers

Is what you’re buying in stores safe?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said there’s no evidence of human-to-human transmission of bird flu. It can be transmitted to people from a sick animal. Bird flu has been detected in dairy cows, as well as cats.

Cook your eggs, the American Egg Board said.

This article tagged under:

Consumer
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Washington Commanders The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Politics Entertainment News 4 Your Home Health Changing Minds
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us