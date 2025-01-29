Egg prices: What to know as farmers cope with bird flu

Consumers have faced elevated egg prices for months. As the industry continues to face bird flu, there’s no end in sight.

Farmers are in full-on crisis mode, the American Egg Board told News4.

Flocks have been decimated. In the past three months, 10% of the egg-laying population has been killed, representing 30 million birds.

In total, about 136 million birds have been killed since bird flu broke out.

When just one or two birds is diagnosed with bird flu, the entire flock needs to be euthanized. Then, it can take eight or nine months to return to normal levels.

Is there a way to find cheaper eggs?

News4 shopped around. Here are a few ideas on how to save money on eggs:

Shop around

Try member-only retailers such as Costco and Sam’s Club

Buy in bulk

Buy direct from farmers

Is what you’re buying in stores safe?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said there’s no evidence of human-to-human transmission of bird flu. It can be transmitted to people from a sick animal. Bird flu has been detected in dairy cows, as well as cats.

Cook your eggs, the American Egg Board said.