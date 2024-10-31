Treasury Department announces new Series I bond rate of 3.11% for the next six months

The U.S. Department of the Treasury has announced new Series I bond rates.

Linked to inflation, newly purchased I bonds will pay 3.11% annual interest from November 1 through April 30, 2025, which is down from the 4.28% yield offered since May and the 5.27% yield rate offered in November 2023.

The new rate includes a variable portion of 1.90% and a fixed portion of 1.20%.



After hitting a record high of 9.62% in May 2022, the I bond yield is down significantly. But the fixed-rate portion of the yield still appeals to some long-term investors, experts say.



