Cramer's Lightning Round: Merck is a buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Teladoc Health: "What's going on there, right now we've got this Cathie wood, she sells the stock almost every day. She bought it much higher, it's really painful to watch."

Fortinet: "Fortinet reported a very good quarter...I remain committed to Nikesh Arora and Palo Alto Networks, which I think is doing the best of all of them."

Enova International: "Enova, a little dicey. A little dicey because it's untraditional lending. I am just a traditionalist. I say go with the stock that collapsed over the last week, go with Wells Fargo.

GE Healthcare: "They did have a decent quarter, they have been hurt by China...I bought the worst of the three, and I'm not proud of myself."

Bentley Systems: "This is enterprise software, and, you know, there is more money being lost in enterprise software in 2024 than in any other sector, so I can't play, I'm sorry."

Merck: "You should buy Merck. I have tremendous, tremendous faith in what Robert Davis is doing."

Monolithic Power Systems: "...I'm going to have to say no, the day to buy it was yesterday."

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust holds shares of Palo Alto Networks, Wells Fargo and GE Healthcare.

