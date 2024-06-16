3 in-demand remote jobs hiring now that pay $100,000 in 2024

You don't need to choose between a bigger paycheck and the freedom to work from home.

The share of remote work opportunities for high-wage earners might have fallen from its peak in 2022, but there are still dozens of flexible jobs with salaries in the six-figure range in high demand.

Popular job search site Indeed saw a 40% increase in remote job openings between March 2023 and March 2024. Several roles with a high volume of job listings offer salaries over $100,000, including real estate analyst and telemedicine physician.

The most in-demand, six-figure remote jobs companies are hiring for include roles in tech, sales and marketing, according to new research from FlexJobs.

These fields have seen about a 30% increase in the number of full-time, remote listings on FlexJobs' site between December 2023 and May 2024:

To help remote jobseekers find the best high-paying roles, FlexJobs identified three jobs in these categories that pay at least $100,000 and offer ample full-time opportunities.

1. Product manager

Average salary: $106,812

2. Account director

Average salary: $103,820

3. Business development director

Average salary: $113,961

"There is a common misconception that hiring drastically slows during the summer, but aside from some occasional dips due to vacations, most companies across a diverse range of industries are still hiring, including for remote jobs," FlexJobs career expert Keith Spencer tells CNBC Make It.

If you apply to jobs during the summer, you could have a better chance at landing a remote role, Spencer adds, "because some of your competition might be taking time off from their search."

To make your remote job application stand out — regardless of the time of the year — Spencer recommends networking with employees at your target list of companies.

"You want to build relationships with people doing the type of work you hope to be doing on the teams you hope to work on someday," he says. "Having an established rapport with your potential boss or colleagues can give you a huge advantage."

