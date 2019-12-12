Gallery: Single-Family Home: 4BD, 3.5BA: $1.2 Million Published at 12:03 pm on December 12, 2019 Published at 12:03 pm on December 12, 2019 6 photos 1/6 Bright MLS The largest property we toured was also the most recently renovated. 2/6 Bright MLS This home at 2710 S. Arlington Ridge Road is located in the coveted Arlington Ridge area. 3/6 Bright MLS It's decked out with the most current trends and is priced just under $1.2 million. 4/6 Bright MLS It has four bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms. 5/6 Bright MLS It also has a finished basement. 6/6 Bright MLS Plus, it's got a well-sized backyard. 0 More Photo Galleries Google Search Terms That Defined DC in 2019 Williamsburg 69-Car Pileup Townhouse: 3BD, 2.5BA: $879,000 Condo: 2BD, 2BA: $650,000