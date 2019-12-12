Gallery: Single-Family Home: 4BD, 3.5BA: $1.2 Million

6 photos
1/6
Bright MLS
The largest property we toured was also the most recently renovated.
2/6
Bright MLS
This home at 2710 S. Arlington Ridge Road is located in the coveted Arlington Ridge area.
3/6
Bright MLS
It's decked out with the most current trends and is priced just under $1.2 million.
4/6
Bright MLS
It has four bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms.
5/6
Bright MLS
It also has a finished basement.
6/6
Bright MLS
Plus, it's got a well-sized backyard.

