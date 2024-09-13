Food 4 Families

Meals on Wheels College Park turns 50, gets surprise giant check from News4

Meals on Wheels College Park says it needs community support now more than ever

By Sophia Barnes

NBC Universal, Inc.

Meals on Wheels College Park is celebrating 50 years of fighting food insecurity in the community, but its leaders say it needs more donations and volunteers.

News4’s Molette Green surprised the organization with a check for $4,500. The money was raised through NBC4 and Telemundo 44’s Food 4 Families campaign.

For five decades, Meals on Wheels College Park has delivered food and done wellness checks on elderly people and those with disabilities in Prince George’s County.

But it needs extra support now, Lisa Ealley, the chapter’s chairman, said.

“We need money because the funding that we had relied on for so long is drying up. We need volunteers,” Eally said. “We need fresh produce.”

They don’t rely on food pantries or banks, Eally said. The organization depends on community support. Eally shouted out RJ Bentley's in College Park for donating sandwiches once a week.

Ealley said that the organization heard from some interested potential volunteers while appearing on News4 Today on Friday morning.

If you’re interested in helping, visit mealsonwheelsofcollegepark.org.

