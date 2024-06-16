entertainment

Step Afrika! celebrates their 30th anniversary at Arena Stage

The dance company which incorporates stepping, a traditional African American style of dancing, returns with a new show.

By Taylor Edwards

NBC Universal, Inc.

Step Afrika! is back in Washington D.C. to celebrate its 30th anniversary at Arena Stage.

Founder C. Brian Williams and some of the company’s troop members stopped by NBC4 to share the theme of their new show “The Migration: Reflections on Jacob Lawrence.”

Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

The production tells the story of the Great Migration, a pivotal moment in American history when African Americans left the South for the North, according to Williams.

Jacob Lawrence is a well-known African American painter who created the series “The Migration Series,” depicting the Great Migration era. The collection of all 60 panels is on display at the Phillips Collection in D.C.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

“Step Afrika! is so honored to be able to interpret his work and bring those paintings to life,” Williams said. “So if you love the visual arts, if you love dance, if you love music, I think this show has so many elements in it that is really a must-see production.”

Juneteenth Jun 12

Juneteenth celebrations in the DC area include festivals, fireworks and exhibits

White House Jun 11

Gladys Knight, Patti LaBelle join Biden for early Juneteenth celebration on White House lawn

Stepping is an important part of African American culture and it plays a big role in storytelling in their shows.

“Step is an art form created by African fraternities and sororities,” Williams said. “Step Afrika! is the first professional company to demonstrate stepping’s unlimited artistic possibilities and to really introduce stepping to the American Theater.”

Williams said that the production allows the company to expand on the type of stepping he did back at Howard University. When attending the HBCU, he learned how to step as a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc.

The show “The Migration: Reflections on Jacob Lawrence” will be performed at Arena Stage until July 14.

This article tagged under:

entertainmentWashington DCThe SceneArt and Culture
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home U.S. & World Money Report Politics Health Changing Minds
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards Our apps Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us