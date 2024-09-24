List: What to do in the Washington DC area, Sept. 25-29

We share the best things to do every weekend in The Weekend Scene newsletter – it’s completely free to subscribe!

Good luck, babe, if you got tickets to All Things Go this weekend! Chappell Roan, Hozier, Janelle Monáe and more are headlining the two day festival at Merriweather Post Pavilion.

Or, maybe you're ready for an outdoorsy weekend. Saturday is National Public Lands Day, so it will be free to visit all national parks. There are also tons of volunteer opportunities.

Here's what to do this week in the Washington, D.C. area.

What to do in Washington, D.C.

Mid-Autumn Night Market Presented By Tiger Fork at Hi Lawn: Weds. and Thurs., Hi-Lawn at Union Market, $5

Because They're Funny comedy festival: Fri. to Sat., The Wharf, price varies by show

Washington Capitals vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (preseason): Fri., 7 p.m., Capital One Arena

Nats Summer Concert Series: Lady A (plus Pups in the Park): Fri., Sept. 27, game starts at 6:45 p.m., Nationals Park, $16+

Smithsonian Craft2Wear show: Preview night on Friday, then open Sat. and Sun., National Building Museum, $20

National Mall of Pickleball: Fri. to Sun., JFK Hockey Fields near the Lincoln Memorial (here’s a map), free

Fotos y Recuerdos: Hispanic Heritage Month Festival: Sat., 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., National Portrait Gallery’s Kogod Courtyard, free

1A Fest 2024: A Celebration of Free Expression: Sat., 2-6 p.m., The Wharf, free

Art All Night: Fri. and Sat., neighborhoods across all eight wards

Pink Pony Club at Wunder Garten: Sat., 8 p.m. until late, 1101 First Street NE, free

FiestaDC: Sat. and Sun., 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Pennsylvania Avenue in downtown D.C., free

Including an attempt to make the World's Largest Pupusa on Saturday, and the parade on Sunday

Hirshhorn debuts Basquiat × Banksy and OSGEMEOS: Endless Story: Sun., Hirshhorn Museum, free

What to do in Maryland

Fall Twilight Concert Series with René Ibañez & Cubano Groove: Weds., 6-7 p.m., Brookside Gardens, free

Prince George's Film Festival: Thurs. to Sun., various locations and price points

Unwine Festival: Sat., 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Patuxent River Park in Upper Marlboro, $30+

Rocktobierfest: Sat., 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Rockville Town Center, free admission

PorchFest Mount Rainier: Sat., 4-7 p.m., free

Montgomery Hills Street Fest: Sat., 3-7 p.m., Columbia Blvd. and Seminary Road in Silver Spring, free

National Public Lands Day (Volunteer Event): Sat., 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Greenbelt Forest Preserve - Hamilton Tract, free

Wheaton Arts Parade and Festival: Sun., Sept. 29, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Marian Fryer Town Plaza, free

What to do in Virginia

Old Town Cocktail Week: Sept. 26 to Oct. 6, Alexandria

Fall Movies On The Plaza: “Mrs. Doubtfire”: Weds., 8 p.m., Westpost at National Landing, free

Alexandria Oktoberfest: Sat., 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., John Carlyle Square, free

Leesburg Air Show: Sat., 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., free

Clarendon Day: Sat., 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Arlington, free entry

Aslin 9th Anniversary Beer, Music & Art Festival: Sat., 1-7 p.m., Aslin Beer Company - Alexandria, $25+ for adults

Virginia Beer Festival @ National Landing: Sat., 4-9 p.m., Water Park National Landing, free entry

Mosaic Fall Festival: Sun., Oct. 6, Fairfax, free entry

Coming up soon

Phillips after 5: Spooky Season: Oct. 3, 5-8:30 p.m., The Phillips Collection in Northwest, $20

Oktoberfest at The Wharf and Wiener 500 Dachshund Dash: Oct. 5, Southwest Waterfront, free entry

Capitals 50 Fest Celebration featuring Third Eye Blind: Oct. 10, 5 p.m., Capital One Arena, $19.74

Snallygaster: Oct. 12, The Wharf, $75+

Boo at the Zoo: Oct. 18-20, National Zoo, $35 for nonmembers

Night of the Living Zoo: Fri., Oct. 25, 7-11 p.m., National Zoo, $65 for nonmembers

