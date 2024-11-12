List: What to do in the Washington DC area, Nov. 12-17

We share the best things to do every weekend in The Weekend Scene newsletter – it’s completely free to subscribe!

It's a big weekend if you like theater and live comedy or holiday lights displays!

Also, the Washington Spirit are back in the National Women’s Soccer League playoffs for the first time since winning the championship in 2021. You can watch the semifinal match at Audi Field on Saturday.

Here's what to do this week in the Washington, D.C. area.

What to do in Washington, D.C.

The Second City’s Dance Like There’s Black People Watching: Through Dec. 22, Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company in Northwest, $64+

The Shape of Power: Stories of Race and American Sculpture: Open into September 2025, Smithsonian American Art Museum, free

Musical: “Six”: Through Dec. 1, National Theatre, $119+

Gifted Week in honor of Wale Day: Through Nov. 17, various events in the D.C. area

Cry n' Vibe: Tues., 5:30-8 p.m., Southwest Library (or live on TikTok), free

Chocolate & Wine Tasting: Exquisite Chocolates & Truffles, Wine from Spain: Weds., 7-8:30 p.m., The Chocolate House (1904 18th Street NW), $55

Umbrella Art Fair: Fri. to Sun., Dock 5 at Union Market, free but RSVP required

Comedy: Julie Kim: Fri. to Sat., DC Improv, $22

Comedy: Tinder Live with Lane Moore: Fri., doors at 6:30 p.m., Lincoln Theatre, $35

Washington Spirit vs. NJ/NY Gotham FC in semifinals: Sat., noon, Audi Field, $21+

Meet the Makers Food and Beverage Expo: Sat., 3-6 p.m., Union Kitchen Eckington (1625 Eckington Place NE), $17.50-$31

Sounds of US: An Immersive New Music Festival: Sat., The Kennedy Center, free programming on the REACH, main stage tickets cost $20

Last chance: Twilight Zone: Hidden Wonders of the Ocean at ARTECHOUSE: Through Nov. 19, 1238 Maryland Ave SW, $25+ for adults

What to do in Maryland

Strathmore Museum Shop Holiday Market: Thurs. to Sat., 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., The Mansion (10701 Rockville Pike, North Bethesda), $10 suggested donation

ICE! featuring "A Charlie Brown Christmas": Nov. 15 to Dec. 28, Gaylord National at National Harbor, $26.99+

Wale: Fri., MGM National Harbor, $82+

Community Tree Planting: Sat., 8:30 a.m. to noon, Suitland Metro Station, free

Montgomery County Thanksgiving Parade: Sat., 10 a.m., Veterans Plaza, free

Holiday Movies on the Potomac – “The Grinch (2000)”: Sun., National Harbor, free

What to do in Virginia

Winter Walk of Lights: Through Jan. 5, Meadowlark Botanical Gardens in Vienna, $18-$22

Bull Run Festival of Lights: Nov. 15 to Jan. 4, Bull Run Regional Park in Centreville, $30 per vehicle

Ice & Lights-The Winter Village at Cameron Run: Nov. 15 to Feb. 23 (ice skating opens Nov. 29), Alexandria, Virginia, $8.55+

Alexandria Clay Co-Op's Holiday Ceramics Sale: Fri. and Sat., 2389 South Dove Street, Alexandria, $20 on Friday (benefitting World Central Kitchen) or free entry on Saturday

DMV Chocolate and Coffee Festival: Sat. and Sun., Dulles Expo Center in Chantilly, $14+

Discovering Alexandria Architecture Walking Tour: Sat., 10-11 a.m.,

Thanksgiving wine tasting: Sat., 3-5 p.m., Wine Gallery 108 in Alexandria, $30

Astronomy Festival: Sat., 5 p.m., Turner Farm Park Observatory, $10

“I'll Take You There: Stax Records Co.”: Through Nov. 24, Signature Theatre in Arlington, $46+

10th Annual Workhouse Glass International: Through Jan. 12, Workhouse Arts Center in Lorton, free

Coming up soon

Downtown DC Holiday Market: Nov. 22 to Dec. 23, F Street between 7th and 9th Streets NW, free entry

ZooLights: Nov. 22 to Jan. 4, National Zoo, $6 per guest age 2 and up

Want to know what's up for your weekend? Sign up for The Weekend Scene, our newsletter about events, experiences and adventures for you and for your family around the DMV.