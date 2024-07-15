List: What to do in the Washington DC area, July 15-21

We share the best things to do every weekend in The Weekend Scene newsletter – it’s completely free to subscribe!

July's heat is reaching a fever pitch but just keep hydrating because the weekend will bring some relief from the heat.

A movie under the stars would be a good way to stay out of the sun, but you'll have nicer weather to enjoy Kenilworth Aquatic Garden's Lotus and Water Lily Festival.

Here's what to do this month in the Washington, D.C. area.

What to do in Washington, D.C.

Capital Fringe Festival: Through July 23, various venues in D.C., tickets to each show cost $15

Washington Mystics vs. Phoenix Mercury: Tues., 11:30 a.m., Capital One Arena, $15+

Wind Down Wednesdays at the National Cathedral: Weds., 5:30-8 p.m., Northwest D.C., free

Movies on the Pitch: “Wonka”: Thurs., 7:30 p.m., Audi Field, free but reservation required

A Night with Prince in the Park and “Under the Cherry Moon” screening: Thurs., 7:30 p.m., Franklin Park, free

Dionne Warwick: Fri., 8 p.m., Warner Theatre, $82+

Open Crafting Night: 21+: Fri., 6-9 p.m., Merry Pin at 7350 Georgia Ave NW, free to attend

Nats Summer Concert Series: Carly Rae Jepsen: Fri., game begins at 6:45 p.m., Nationals Park, $32+

FYI: Nationals play Reds at home Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Lotus & Water Lily Festival: Fri. Sat. and Sun., Kenilworth Aquatic Gardens, free

Free skate lessons: Fridays, 6-8 p.m. through Aug. 5, Anacostia Park Skating Pavilion, free but registration required

FYI: Photo ID needed for free skate rentals

Library of Congress July Family Day: The Olympic Games: Sat., 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., free but timed entry passes are required to enter the Library of Congress

Home Rule Music Festival: Part II: Sat., Alethia Tanner Park, free

DC United: Military Appreciation Night: Sat., Audi Field, $27+

Humor Books: ALIVE!: Sat., 7:30 p.m., The Kennedy Center, $17.25+

Olivia Rodrigo: “GUTS World Tour”: Sat., Capital One Arena, sold out

What to do in Maryland

Lake Arbor Jazz Festival: Weds. to Sun., National Harbor, $95 (advance) or $110 (day-of)

Glen Echo Park Summer Concerts: Nowhere Men: Thurs., 7:30-8:30 p.m., Bumper Car Pavilion, free

Washington Country Fair: Through Sat., Boonsboro, Maryland, $5 for daily gate admission

Pint Size Plunge benefitting Special Olympics Maryland: Sat., Lone Oak Farm in Olney, free attendance, charity raffle starts at $10 per entry

Afro Latino Festival: Sun., noon to 8 p.m., Veterans Plaza in Silver Spring, free

Summer Concert: Larry Dennis & The Wild Rice Band: Sun., 6:30 to 8 p.m., Bladensburg Waterfront Park, free

What to do in Virginia

Line Dancing at Lost Boy Cider: Weds., 6:30 p.m., Alexandria, free entry

Rosslyn LIVE!: Love Story (Taylor Swift tribute): Thurs., July 18, 6-9 p.m., Gateway Park, $5

Wright at Twilight at Pope-Leighey House: Fri., 6:30 p.m., Alexandria, $25

Purcellville Wine and Food Festival: Sat., 2-8 p.m., Fireman’s Field Park, $5+ in advance or $10+ at the gate

11th Annual Old Town Pub Crawl: Sat., 1:30-6 p.m., Alexandria, free to participate

Stand-up comedy night hosted by Leon Scott: Sat., 7:30 p.m., HIGHLINE RxR in Arlington, $4-$8

“Kicking and Screaming” screening with inflatable soccer: Sat., events start at 6 p.m., Reston Station Metro Plaza, free

Nas with the National Symphony Orchestra: Sun., 8 p.m., Wolf Trap in Vienna, $59+

