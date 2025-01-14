Mickey and Minnie to bring special Disney guest to 2025 National Cherry Blossom Parade

Mickey and Minnie Mouse will be returning to Washington, D.C. for this year's National Cherry Blossom parade, and they're bringing a fin-tastic friend along.

In addition to the world-famous, Disney royalty mice, Disney princess Ariel will be floating down Constitution Avenue during the 2025 parade.

That's right -- the Little Mermaid herself is coming to the District.

"We are delighted to welcome back Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse to the National Cherry Blossom Festival Parade and to roll out the pink carpet for Princess Ariel," Diana Mayhew, president and CEO of the National Cherry Blossom Festival, said in a release about the parade.

"There’s blossom magic in being with loved ones and creating memories along the Parade route," Mayhew continued. "Having our friends from Walt Disney World Resort join in the fun helps to make these moments truly unforgettable."

2025 marks the third year that Mickey and Minnie Mouse will serve as Cherry Blossom Parade grand marshals, and the first time that Ariel will appear.

The parade will take place on Saturday, April 12, at 10 a.m. The floats will travel down Constitution Avenue, from between 7th and 17th Streets, and last until about noon that day.

Traditionally, the parade "features a procession of pink and petals, giant helium balloons, stunning floats, electrifying performances, and more than 3,000 participants from across the country," according to the release.

The parade is free to attend for anyone who wants to stand along the route. If you'd rather have a reserved seat in a designated grandstand, tickets and more information are available here.