National Cherry Blossom Festival

Mickey and Minnie to bring special Disney guest to 2025 National Cherry Blossom Parade

Mickey and Minnie Mouse will be returning to Washington, D.C. for this year's National Cherry Blossom parade, and they're bringing a fin-tastic friend along.

By Maggie More

WASHINGTON D.C., USA – APRIL 15: People attend the “Cherry Blossom” festival and parade, which is traditionally held every year in Washington D.C., United States on April 15, 2023. A march was held at the festival with the participation of various non-governmental organizations and students. In addition to marching bands and pennant shows, balloons of cartoon characters were displayed. Dancers, musicians, acrobats and performance artists participated in the ceremony with different costumes and make-up. (Photo by Celal Gunes/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Getty Images

Mickey and Minnie Mouse will be returning to Washington, D.C. for this year's National Cherry Blossom parade, and they're bringing a fin-tastic friend along.

In addition to the world-famous, Disney royalty mice, Disney princess Ariel will be floating down Constitution Avenue during the 2025 parade.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

That's right -- the Little Mermaid herself is coming to the District.

"We are delighted to welcome back Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse to the National Cherry Blossom Festival Parade and to roll out the pink carpet for Princess Ariel," Diana Mayhew, president and CEO of the National Cherry Blossom Festival, said in a release about the parade.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

The Scene Aug 21, 2024

‘Being a mer is in your heart, not in your tail': Mermaid culture in the DMV

News4 Rundown May 24, 2024

Stumpy, the little cherry tree that could, can no more: The News4 Rundown

Things to Do DC Mar 18, 2024

Visiting cherry blossoms at DC's Tidal Basin: 5 things to know for peak bloom

"There’s blossom magic in being with loved ones and creating memories along the Parade route," Mayhew continued. "Having our friends from Walt Disney World Resort join in the fun helps to make these moments truly unforgettable."

2025 marks the third year that Mickey and Minnie Mouse will serve as Cherry Blossom Parade grand marshals, and the first time that Ariel will appear.

The parade will take place on Saturday, April 12, at 10 a.m. The floats will travel down Constitution Avenue, from between 7th and 17th Streets, and last until about noon that day.

Traditionally, the parade "features a procession of pink and petals, giant helium balloons, stunning floats, electrifying performances, and more than 3,000 participants from across the country," according to the release.

The parade is free to attend for anyone who wants to stand along the route. If you'd rather have a reserved seat in a designated grandstand, tickets and more information are available here.

This article tagged under:

National Cherry Blossom FestivalWashington DCDisneyCherry Blossoms
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Washington Commanders The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Politics Entertainment News 4 Your Home Health Changing Minds
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us