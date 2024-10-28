Virginia expected to appeal voter purge ruling to Supreme Court

The fight over Virginia's purging of voter rolls looks like it's headed for the U.S. Supreme Court.

A federal appeals court ruled Sunday against an effort that Gov. Glenn Youngkin's administration says is an effort to stop noncitizens from voting.

Youngkin signed an executive order in August that has canceled the registrations of 1,600 people so far. In many cases, registrations were canceled because someone checked a box on a DMV form designating them as noncitizens.

On Friday, a district judge ruled Youngkin's order violated federal law prohibiting large-scale changes to voter registrations within 90 days of an election.

The appeals court judges agreed with that ruling. Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares says he will file an appeal with the Supreme Court immediately.