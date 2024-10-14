Latina Labs encourages girls to pursue STEM careers

A local program is motivating young Latinas in the DMV area to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering and math.

The mission of Latinas Leading Tomorrow’s Latina Labs program is to expose middle school girls of Latina heritage to STEM fields, according to its CEO and board leaders. The curriculum consists of free classes, interactive sessions and fun ways for them to explore opportunities that others sometimes take for granted.

“It’s very important that we plant the seed in young girls so they can build the confidence and we can break down barriers for them. The community might think that these careers are so hard, or maybe too expensive or too long, but when they are exposed to these programs, they know for themselves and experience it and say, ‘Hey, I can do it,’” said Cristina Ortega Dar, coordinator of the Latina Labs program.

The nonprofit organization Latinas Leading Tomorrow has been helping young Latinas make their dreams come true for more than 10 years. Moreover, they were recently granted $25,000 by the 2024 NBCUniversal Local Impact Grants.

One of the young girls who attends their programs and camps is Karla M. Lara Menjívar. She is 13 years old, Salvadorian and already realized the benefits of programs like Latina Labs in the Virginia, Maryland and Washington DC area.

“This program helped me have a better understanding of what I want to do later in my life and what type of career I want to choose one day,” said Menjívar.

“Other young Latinas, they really want to do something big with their life, but they haven’t figured it out yet what they want to do, so I think that maybe this program can help them,” she said.

The idea is to ignite their passion and excitement for careers in science, math, engineering and technology because of the lack of women in STEM fields.

According to data from the Pew Research Center, in 2022:

Only 8% of Hispanics worked in STEM careers.

Only 3% of those were women.

Furthermore, more than half of all the girls participating in the Latina Labs program are first generation in the U.S., showing the impact exposure to programs like this have in generations to come.

For more information about them, visit their website or call 1-571-721-1780.