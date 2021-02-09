Accumulating Snow, Wintry Mix Expected This Week in DC Area

What to Know Storm Team4 is tracking two rounds of wintry weather for the rest of the workweek, and then more precipitation is possible Sunday.

Overall, Storm Team4 currently expects 4-8 inches of snow this week in the metro area. Areas to the north and west could get more, and areas to the east and south could get less.

As we’ve seen many times this winter, the rain/snow line will be in play near our region and could strongly affect road conditions and snow totals.

It looks like more snow will fall this week in the D.C. area.

Snowfall is expected Wednesday into Thursday and then Thursday into Friday, with a lull in the middle.

“February is certainly delivering some wintry weather to our area,” Storm Team4 Meteorologist Amelia Draper said.

Tuesday is set to be chilly and dry, with a high temperature of 50.

Snow and a wintry mix are expected late Wednesday into early Thursday, with 1 to 3 inches of snow across the region. Four inches are possible to the north and west if temperatures are cold enough.

We’ll get a lull Thursday afternoon and evening. Then more snow will fall starting Thursday night. This second round of precipitation is expected to be mostly snow, with an additional 1-3 inches expected across the region.

Overall, Storm Team4 currently expects 4-8 inches of snow this week in the metropolitan area. Areas to the north and west could get 7 to 10 inches, and areas to the east and south could get 1 to 3 inches.

High temperatures will be in the 30s starting Wednesday and may drop into the 20s next week.

There’s another chance for snow and a wintry mix on Sunday.

Stay with Storm Team4 and NBC Washington for updates on the forecast.