Winter Weather Advisory Wednesday Evening in DC Area; Over An Inch of Snow Possible

What to Know Storm Team4 is tracking rounds of wintry weather for the rest of the workweek, and then more precipitation is possible Sunday.

Overall, Storm Team4 currently expects 3-6 inches of snowfall this week in the metro area. Areas to the north and west could get more, and areas to the east and south could get less.

As we’ve seen many times this winter, the rain/snow line will be in play near our region and could strongly affect road conditions and snow totals.

Waves of wintry weather are expected in the D.C. area for the remainder of the week, likely dumping several inches of snow and causing slushy, slippery conditions.

Afternoon sprinkles of rain are forecast to turn to light snow Wednesday evening, beginning a string of days with snow, sleet and freezing rain.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Wet snow is possible after midnight Thursday and 1-3 inches of accumulation are possible around D.C. There could be more snow north and west of D.C., and less snow and more sleet in southern Maryland.

A winter weather advisory will be in effect from 7 p.m. Wednesday to 10 a.m. Thursday, the National Weather Service says. It affects much of the D.C. area north of Charles County, Maryland.

WEATHER ALERT: Snow expected to arrive late this evening and leave a general 1-3" coating by early Thursday. You still have all day today to run errands and prepare before the wintry weather starts. Join me on News4Today with the latest on this upcoming storm. @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/bbh5wtZ4G2 — Chuck Bell (@ChuckBell4) February 10, 2021

A winter storm watch is in effect for areas including Spotsylvania County and St. Mary's County, where closer to 5 inches of snow is possible, the National Weather Service says.

Storm Team4 has declared a weather alert for Wednesday night. Here's a full list of severe weather alerts.

Keep your puffy coats and snow boots near the door for the coming days as we cope with cold and wintry precipitation. Temperatures this week will reach highs in the upper 20s to around freezing, but it won’t be cold enough to snow the whole time.

Where the rain/snow line falls in the region makes forecasting exact snow totals tricky. How cold it gets will have a major impact on precipitation type, snow totals and road conditions.

Periods of snow and wintry mix will continue through the rest of the week and even into the weekend.

Snow and Wintry Mix Timing for D.C., Maryland and Virginia

Multiple waves of winter weather are expected to wash over D.C. and neighboring areas in Maryland and Virginia into Saturday.

The D.C. area could wake up to a blanket of white on the ground Thursday.

Wet snow is expected to continue Thursday and could leave another 2 to 4 inches. Temperatures may briefly rise just above the freezing mark, turning precipitation to sleet or even rain. That may make the roads very slushy.

Thursday night, below-freezing temperatures are expected throughout the D.C. area, likely leading to a very icy Friday morning.

Periods of wet snow and sleet, with little additional accumulation, are likely to continue for much of Friday.

Another wave of moisture is expected on Saturday, and a wintry mix is possible overnight Saturday before we dry out Sunday afternoon.

Three to 6 inches of snow in total are expected over the next few days, but rain could wash away accumulations.

Stay with Storm Team4 and NBC Washington for updates on the forecast.