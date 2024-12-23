December is here and winter is already bringing biting cold temperatures.

The D.C. government issued its latest hypothermia alert on Dec. 22, 2024.

D.C.’s Department of Human Services says they issue a hypothermia alert when the National Weather Service forecasts temperatures of 32° F or below; or, when the temperature is forecasted to be 40° F or below and there is a high chance of precipitation.

The conditions are especially dangerous for those experiencing homelessness, the elderly and unaccompanied minors.

For those in need, use the resources below:

D.C. cold weather resources

If you need help or see someone needing shelter call 202-399-7093 or 311

If someone is at immediate risk, call 911

Families experiencing homelessness can contact the shelter hotline or visit the Virginia Williams Family Resource Center at 920-A Rhode Island Ave NE.

Sign up for free email and text alerts with AlertDC or follow AlertDC on X to get notified of hypothermia alerts

Transportation to and from shelters is available 24/7. Check here for the transportation schedule.

A map of low-barrier shelters is available here.

Maryland cold weather resources

Montgomery County

For daytime warming centers call the Homeless Resource Line at 240-907-2688

For emergency shelters call the Crisis Center at 240-777-4000

Go in person for emergency shelter information to 1301 Piccard Drive, Rockville, MD

Call police for non-emergencies at 301-279-8000

Visit the Montgomery County police's website for more details

For more information, call 311 or 240-777-0311 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. on weekdays.

Prince George's County

Sign up here to receive any severe weather or emergency alerts

For warming centers in the county, check here for locations

Non-emergency police: 301-352-1200

Emergency Shelter Services/Homeless Hotline: 888-731- 0999

Frederick County

Non-emergency police number: 301-600-2100

Sign up for alert notifications for Frederick County or text AlertFC to 888777 to sign up with your mobile device.

For warming centers in the county, check here for locations

Heartly House Emergency Center hotline: 301-662-8800

Virginia cold weather resources

Fairfax County

Non-emergency police line call 703-691-2131

For a list of shelters and more information on the Hypothermia Prevention Program, visit this website

Prince William County

Both of the city's hypothermia shelters will be available from Nov. 1, 2024, to March 31, 2025. They can serve up to 22 people on a first-come, first-serve basis.

StreetLight Ministries serves eastern Prince William County. Email thermalshelter@thestreetlight.org or call 703-227-7140. Operating hours are Monday to Sunday, 6 p.m. to 7:30 a.m.

Open when temperatures drop below 32° F the Manassas Baptist Church serves western Prince William County. Call 571-277-0728. Operating hours are 7 p.m. to 6:30 a.m., except Wednesdays (8:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m.)

For more information, visit their website

Alexandria

The Winter Shelter is open nightly from 7 p.m. - 7 a.m. regardless of weather. Call 571-652-9984.

Non-emergency police line: 703-746-4444

For more information, visit their website

Arlington County

Shelters outside of business hours: 703-228-1010

PathForward Shelter Program: 703-228-7803

New Hope Housing: 703-228-0022

For more information, visit their website.

Falls Church

Falls Church Emergency Winter Shelter after 5 p.m. call 703-854-1400

Non-emergency: 703-248-5053

For more information, visit their website

Loudoun County

Loudoun County Hypothermia Prevention Shelter is open 5 p.m. to 8:30 a.m., seven nights a week