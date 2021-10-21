How to Watch Capitals vs. Devils Thursday

The Washington Capitals have come bursting out of the gate to begin the 2021 NHL season. They've nabbed five out of a possible six points over the first three games. A 6-3 thrashing of the Colorado Avalanche (a team many analysts have picked to win the Stanley Cup) was Washington's most recent tour-de-force.T

On Thursday, they look to pick up their third win out of four games with an away matchup at the home of the New Jersey Devils. New Jersey is one of just nine remaining undefeated squads in the league, having won their first two games against Seattle and Chicago.

With both squads inching closer to the top of the Metropolitan Division, who will come out on top? Here's everything you need to know about Thursday's game:

CAPITALS VS. DEVILS HOW TO WATCH

What: Washington Capitals vs. New Jersey Devils

Where: Prudential Center, Newark, NJ

When: Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021 at 7:00 p.m.

TV Channel: Capitals vs. Devils will be broadcast on NBC Sports Washington

CAPITALS VS. DEVILS TV SCHEDULE

6:30 PM: Capitals Pregame Live (NBCSW)

7:00 PM: Capitals vs. Devils (LIVE)

9:30 PM: Capitals Postgame Live (NBCSW)

CAPITALS VS. DEVILS WHAT TO WATCH

Evgeny Kuznetsov has been the stalwart of Washington's offense through the first three games of the season after an impressive preseason stretch. While Nicklas Backstrom continues to rehab from a hip injury--from which he has no timetable to return quite yet--Kuznetsov has taken the duties of top line center and primary assist man in stride.

Kuznetsov's two-goal, one-assist outing vs. Colorado cemented him as the Caps' primary force on offense, at least through the first three games. New Jersey is sure to put a body on No. 92 and pay him a little extra mind on the defensive end.

For the Devils, it looks like young gun Jack Hughes will be the Devils' main point-getter for at least the first few months of the season. He scored twice in New Jersey's opening night win over Chicago, supplying the game-winner in overtime. He leads the team in points with three (including one assist) over the first couple games of the slate.

CAPITALS VS. DEVILS PLAYERS TO WATCH

Evgeny Kuznetsov, Capitals, C (2 goals, 4 assists, 6 points in 3 games): Kuznetsov is looking to improve after a disappointing 2020-21 season. If he can show consistency on the offensive end, he could be the catalyst Washington needs to make a splash this season. Keep an eye on 92 in red as he tries to score his seventh point in the team's third game.

Jack Hughes, Devils, C (2 goals, 1 assists, 3 points in 2 games): The 20-year-old wunderkind from Orlando is shaping up to be New Jersey's most exciting young prospect. He's showing why he deserved the No. 1 overall pick in 2019 by the Devils, scoring three points this season thus far. Washington will need to contain Hughes in the offensive zone in order to keep the Devils at bay.