When is the Open Championship? What to know about the final golf major of 2024

There's one more major golf championship up for grabs in 2024.

Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele and Bryson DeChameau emerged as the year's first three major winners. Scheffler captured his second green jacket at the Masters, Schauffele used a record-setting PGA Championship performance for his first major title and DeChambeau took home his second U.S. Open championship.

Next, the world's top golfers will head to the United Kingdom for one of the sport's most prestigious tournaments: the Open Championship.

The Open Championship, or British Open, is the oldest professional golf tournament in the world, first being played all the way back in 1860. The last two editions of the Open Championship saw a previously major-less golfer claim the Claret Jug.

Will that streak continue for this year's 152nd Open? Here's what to know about the final major of 2024:

When is the British Open?

The 2024 Open Championship will run from Thursday, July 18 to Sunday, July 21.

Where is the British Open being played in 2024?

Royal Troon Golf Club in Troon, South Ayrshire, Scotland, is the site of this year's Open Championship. This will be the course's 10th time hosting and first since 2016.

What are the future British Open sites?

The Open Championship will head to Royal Portrush in Portrush, County Antrim, Northern Ireland, next year before Royal Birkdale in Southport, Merseyside, England, takes over hosting duties for 2026.

What is the British Open purse in 2024?

This year's Open Championship purse hasn't been revealed just yet. The 2023 tournament featured a $16.5 million purse and $3 million first-place prize.

How is the cut line determined at the British Open?

The Open Championship has a 36-hole cut. The top 70 golfers, plus ties, following Round 2 advance to the final two rounds.

The 2016 tournament at Royal Troon had a cut line of 4-over.

Who won the British Open in 2023?

Brian Harman claimed his first major championship in convincing fashion at the 2023 Open Championship. The American shot 13-under, six strokes better than a quartet of second-place finishers, at Royal Liverpool Golf Course in Hoylake, England.

Who has won the most British Opens?

Harry Vardon owns the most Claret Jugs with six, winning in 1896, 1898, 1899, 1903, 1911 and 1914.

James Braid, John Henry Taylor, Peter Thompson and Tom Watson each won the tournament five times. Those with four victories are Tom Morris Sr., Tom Morris Jr., Willie Park Sr., Walter Hagen and Bobby Locke.

How many times has Tiger Woods won the British Open?

Tiger Woods has captured three Claret Jugs, winning in 2000, 2005 and 2006. The other three-time Open Championship winners are Jamie Anderson, Bob Ferguson, Bobby Jones, Henry Cotton, Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus, Steve Ballesteros and Nick Faldo.

How to watch the Open Championship in 2024

The Open Championship will air across NBC networks. Check back closer to the tournament for a full TV schedule.