Capitol Heights

Pregnant Woman Shot to Death in Capitol Heights

The woman who died was pregnant. Her unborn baby was delivered during emergency surgery and is in critical but stable condition, police said

By Paul Wagner

NBC Washington

A pregnant woman was killed and another woman was injured in a shooting Tuesday in Capitol Heights, Maryland.

J’Lyn Quinones, 18, and another woman were shot as they were crossing Quinn Street toward Southern Avenue, according to police.

Quinones was wounded in the chest, but the victims ran down Southern Avenue and crossed into Southeast D.C. to seek help, according to a preliminary investigation.

They collapsed at the intersection of Rail Street and Southern Avenue. Metropolitan Police Department officers found them at about 4:45 p.m.

The women were rushed to separate D.C. hospitals, according to police.

Quinones died from her injuries shortly afterward. Her unborn baby was delivered during emergency surgery and is in critical but stable condition, police said.

Quinones' mother told News4 she has not been allowed to see the baby.

The second victim was shot in the arm, and her injuries are not considered life threatening.

Police are trying to identify a suspect and motive. Anyone with information is urged to call police at 301-516-2512.

