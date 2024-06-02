Rudy Giuliani recommended for disbarment in DC

Rudy Giuliani has already had his law license suspended in New York, and now a D.C. panel is recommending that Giuliani be disbarred from practicing law in the District.

The D.C. Bar's Board on Professional Responsibility made that recommendation Friday. Its report cites Giuliani's effort to get Pennsylvania's state election results thrown out after his ex-client, former President Donald Trump, lost the 2020 election.

The board decided that there's clear and convincing evidence that Giuliani violated rules of professional conduct.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

The case now heads to the D.C. Court of Appeals.

In a statement to NBC News, Giuliani's attorney blamed at the disbarment recommendation on "partisan Democrats" who are trying to hold on to power.