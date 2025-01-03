‘Day of joy': Alsobrooks sworn in as Maryland's first Black US senator

Former Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks made history Friday when she was sworn in as Maryland’s first Black U.S. senator.

Alsobrooks was flanked by Sen. Chris Van Hollen, outgoing Sen. Ben Cardin and retired Sen. Barbara Mikulski as she was sworn in by her friend, Vice President Kamala Harris.

“It's fairly indescribable,” Alsobrooks said. “It’s been a day of joy. I’ve enjoyed every minute of. It really has also been full circle. I started here in 1992 as an intern, as a Congressional Black Caucus intern in 1992. So, it was surreal.”

Alsobrooks said it was special to be sworn in by Harris. She shared a photo they took together in 2017 when Harris was sworn into the Senate.

“Eight years later, for her to swear me in was really very special,” Alsobrooks said. “So, I thanked her, of course, for all of her friendship and support, and we also, just, we really enjoyed a moment.”

Earlier Friday, Alsobrooks participated in a ceremonial swearing in with the Congressional Black Caucus. She joined the ranks of the largest class – 62 members.

“And I’m so proud to say for the first time, Sen. Angela Alsobrooks,” said Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, who spoke at the ceremony.

Maryland's congressional delegation went from having no women to having three. Rep. April McClain Delaney represents the 6th Congressional District; Rep. Sarah Elfreth represents the 3rd District.

“I do think that women focus on a lot of the issues that are important to families – the economy, affordable daycare – and a lot of the different issues that I think we haven't made progress against but we really need to,” McClain Delaney said.

Alsobrooks also is one of two Black women serving in the U.S. Senate in 2025.

“I have grandparents who could have never imagined a day like this,” she said.