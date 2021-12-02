Silver Spring

Woman Robbed at Knifepoint by 2 Men in Silver Spring

By Shomari Stone

NBC Universal, Inc.

Two men robbed a woman at knifepoint near downtown Silver Spring, Maryland, in a terrifying encounter caught on surveillance video last month.

The video from Nov. 3 shows two men walk up to a woman near downtown Silver Spring at 9:30 p.m.

One started talking to her when the second approached her from behind, placed a knife to her throat, searched her pockets and stole property.

Police said the men also accosted several other people before they robbed the woman.

Anyone who recognizes the men in the video should call Montgomery County police.

