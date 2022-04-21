Woman Falls 8 Stories in NW DC; Suspect in Custody: Police

Police arrested a man after a woman fell from the eighth floor of an apartment building in Northwest D.C. Thursday evening.

D.C. Fire and EMS were called to the 4500 block of Connecticut Avenue NW after 7 p.m. for reports of a woman who had suffered injuries from a long fall. She landed on a landscaped area next to the building.

Witnesses say the woman had a rope tied around her legs, according to police.

“There was some type of rope or item tied around parts of her body – her legs, specifically,” said Cmdr. Duncan Bedlion.

The woman suffered critical injuries but is stable, police said. She was taken to a trauma center.

A man at the scene gave police information that led them to believe he was a suspect.

“A suspect arrived on the scene,” Bedlion said. “He was distraught. He provided some information that led us to believe that he was a suspect in this case and he has since been placed under arrest.”

The 1-year-old child of the victim and the suspect was considered missing for a time but has been found safe.