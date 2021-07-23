Video Shows Suspects in Shooting on 14th Street

Newly released video shows two suspects involved in a shooting that sent diners scrambling for cover on 14th Street NW in D.C. Thursday evening.

Two men were shot at the intersection of 14th and Riggs streets near Logan Circle about 8:20 p.m., police said. Both are recovering at hospitals.

D.C. police released video Friday that shows a suspect wearing a light yellow hoodie, black pants and what appears to be a white n95 style face mask firing a gun outside on the street. Another suspect wearing a black hoodie and light-colored gloves jumps into a dark-colored four-door car and they take off.

Police believe one of the shooting victims was targeted while the other appears to have been an innocent bystander.

One victim fell to the sidewalk. The other made it to a nearby restaurant where customers and staff rushed to help.

“I heard, like, I think it must have been 10 shots,” one witness who didn’t want to be identified told News4. “Ten or 15, I don’t even know. And everybody at the patio in Red Light just, just ran inside, and I just went down to the floor.”

The double shooting happened about a half block from where 53-year-old Jeremy Black was struck and killed by a stray bullet three weeks ago while he was taking an after dinner walk with his wife.

“I’ve been hearing concerns about these few blocks for the last year consistently from neighbors who are so concerned about increase in drug activity and increase in reported crime and want to know what the city is doing to keep them safe,” said Ward 2 Councilmember Brooke Pinto, who represents the area.

The suspects and vehicle, described as an older black sedan, were captured by a nearby camera and can be seen in video here. pic.twitter.com/n8P2gR5ps9 — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) July 23, 2021

“It is totally unacceptable behavior,” D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee said. “I’m asking the community to take a look at these videos. If you know the person or the vehicle or someone who was in that. There was one individual with a very distinctive hoodie that he was wearing.”