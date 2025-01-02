Trump victory rally coming to DC's Capital One Arena before Inauguration Day

The day before President-elect Donald Trump’s second inauguration, a victory rally will be held at Capital One Arena in downtown D.C.

The Trump Vance Inaugural Committee promoted the Sunday, Jan. 19, Make America Great Again Victory Rally on its website.

“Join President Trump at Capital One Arena for a victory rally you'll never forget!” the site says.

Doors will open at 11 a.m. for the 3 p.m. event. Tickets were available as of Thursday afternoon on a first-come, first-served basis, with up to two tickets offered per mobile phone number.

Monumental Sports & Entertainment, which operates the 20,000-seat arena, told News4 they will welcome Trump.

"We have made our arena available to every administration for inaugural events, dating back decades, irrespective of party,” the company said in a statement. “We are happy that President Trump has accepted our offer and we will welcome him and his guests to Capital One Arena on January 19."