Tractor-Trailer Driver Killed in I-495 Crash

The driver of a tractor-trailer is dead after a crash on Interstate 495, authorities said.

Police responded to a car crash in Fairfax County, at 6 a.m. on Sunday. The tractor-trailer was traveling north on I-495 when the driver ran off the road, struck the guardrail and a pole near Exit 44/Georgetown Pike, the Virginia State Police said in a statement.

Montgomery Units responding mutual aid to Fairfax county I-495 NB prior to GW Pkwy for vehicle accident involving a tractor with entrapment — Lt. Francisco(Franco) Martinez (@mcfrsPIO19) September 11, 2022

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Police are working to confirm the driver’s identity and notify the family.

The crash blocked several lanes on the interstate and caused traffic on Sunday morning.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.