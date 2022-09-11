I-495

Tractor-Trailer Driver Killed in I-495 Crash

By NBC Washington Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The driver of a tractor-trailer is dead after a crash on Interstate 495, authorities said.

Police responded to a car crash in Fairfax County, at 6 a.m. on Sunday. The tractor-trailer was traveling north on I-495 when the driver ran off the road, struck the guardrail and a pole near Exit 44/Georgetown Pike, the Virginia State Police said in a statement.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Police are working to confirm the driver’s identity and notify the family.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The crash blocked several lanes on the interstate and caused traffic on Sunday morning.  

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.

9/11 2 hours ago

5K Run at Oakton Elementary School Honors 9/11 Heroes

W&OD Trail 16 hours ago

Man Arrested for Alleged Indecent Exposures on W&OD Trail: Police

This article tagged under:

I-495Fairfax Countyfatal crash
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds Submit a tip 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds LX News The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us