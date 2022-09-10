Man Arrested for Alleged Indecent Exposures on W&OD Trail: Police

A man has been arrested in multiple indecent exposure cases along the W&OD Trail in Fairfax County, Virginia, authorities said.

Herndon resident Juan Alfaro Rodriguez, 42, was arrested on Thursday. He is charged with three counts of indecent exposure, according to the Fairfax County Police Department.

In August, a total of six people reported that a man, at times naked, had grabbed them or exposed himself to them along the W&OD Trail. The youngest and most recent victim was a 14-year-old girl.

It was not clear which cases Rodriguez has been tied to directly. Authorities said they would provide more information about his arrest in a news conference on Monday.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

“Detectives are continuing to review evidence to confirm Alfaro Rodriguez’s involvement in other cases,” police said.

Authorities said the suspect was taken to the Adult Detention Center and is being held without bond.

The earliest crimes took place on Aug. 3, 15 and 18. Then, on Aug. 26, two women said they were attacked hours apart. The teen victim was walking her dog along the trail in Reston when a man tried to grab her, Fairfax County police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 703-246-7800, option 3. Police also said community members residing in the area are asked to review home surveillance for any suspicious activity.

Tips can be submitted anonymously at 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477).