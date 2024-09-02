Southern Prince George's County residents advised to limit water use

WSSC Water is urging customers to limit their water use to essentials only in southern Prince George's County starting Wednesday at 8 p.m.

The advisory will impact customers in Clinton, Rosaryville, Marlton, Brandywine, Accokeek and some of Fort Washington.

Crews are working to replace a failing section of a concrete cylinder pipe water transmission main. The work will take three days to complete.

WSSC Water encourages customers to wash dishes and do their laundry before the multiple-day work.

The water advisory will affect approximately 110,000 residents in southern Prince George's County. Customers can type their address in an interactive map to see if they are in the affected area.

WSSC Water is asking customers to do the following:

Stop all outside water use – no watering lawns, washing cars or topping off swimming pools

Use water only, as necessary – i.e., take shorter showers and quickly turn off faucets immediately after use

Limit flushing toilets (do not flush after every use)

Limit using washing machines and dishwashers to full loads only

Following these guidelines could prevent a Boil Water Advisory and will help preserve water for fire protection, officials said.

Officials said that if it rains while crews are working, WSSC Water will close portions of Dower House Road from Woodyard Road to Old Marlboro Pike to local traffic only. Dower House Road will be completely closed to all traffic between Old Pike Way and Pearl Harbor Drive.