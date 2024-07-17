Prince George's approves new school construction deal

The Prince George’s County Council passed a resolution Tuesday that will allow several new schools to be built through a public-private partnership. The same resolution failed last week.

The decision went down to the wire, as the funding deal had to be approved by the end of the month and Tuesday was the last day before Council goes on break.

The county executive’s P3 school construction deal will fast-track building eight new schools, using $850 million in state funds.

Last week, several council members abstained from the vote.

Supporters held a news conference to make sure it got through this time.

“We don’t play when it comes to our kids,” District 2 Council member Wanika Fisher said. “And we don’t play when it comes to our children in District 2. But I have colleagues that don’t mind playing with our kids’ future for politics.”

If it failed again, supporters say, the project would have been in jeopardy and the county stood to lose millions of dollars to build those schools.

“This is not the time to argue or fight or disagree,” District 5 Council member Jolene Ivey said. “This is the time to come together.”

The funding will provide for six new elementary and two K-8 schools.

Some council members are concerned about how it will be paid for.

“This is a 30-year process with a billion dollars, and we’re responsible,” District 6 Council member Wala Blegay said.

District 8 Council member Ed Burroughs pointed out that only one of the new schools is slated for the southern end of the county, saying the plan lacks geographic equity. He voted no.

“I’m sick and tired of the southern part of the county being neglected by our county government,” he said. “We pay taxes just like everyone else, and it is so unacceptable to treat our children in a less than dignified way.”

Construction is set to begin next month, but a state commission still has to sign off on the deal. It has scheduled a meeting for next week.

