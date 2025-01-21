Crime and Courts

Missing mother's body found entombed under the stairs of Maryland home

By Darcy Spencer, News4 Reporter

A missing mother’s body was found entombed in a Prince George’s County home, and her boyfriend has been charged with murder.

Alexis Schuler, 29, was reported missing to D.C. police last week. On Sunday, Prince George’s County police executed a search warrant at the home of 30-year-old Devontae Gray in the 700 block of Larchmont Avenue in Capitol Heights.

Police found Schuler’s body in a makeshift tomb under the stairs of the home, according to charging documents.

Her body was in a bin that was wrapped in plastic. Gray poured concrete around the bin, placed drywall around it and laid faux bricks on the drywall, investigators. Schuler was found under a large amount of soil and hay.

Gray, who is the father of one of Schuler’s children, initially denied involvement but then confessed to the crime, allegedly saying he killed her during a dispute, police said.

“The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined that the victim had been shot,” Prince George’s County Police Chief Malik Aziz said. “Devontae Gray was taken into custody at the scene. When questioned, Gray confessed to murdering Miss Schuler.”

It wasn’t the first time officers went to the home for domestic violence, police said.

“Alexis will be deeply missed, and there is a void in our family,” said Schuler’s cousin Derrick Felder at a news conference. “Her three children will no longer feel their mother’s embrace or hear their mother’s voice. And all she wanted was to come home to them.”

Gray waived a court appearance Tuesday and is being held in jail.

Police and prosecutors say anyone involved in an abusive or violent relationship should leave and get help. In Prince George's County, resources are available at the Family Justice Center.

