Man, woman shot outside Maryland shopping center; one in critical condition

Two people were shot outside a shopping center in Temple Hills, Maryland, Thursday morning.

A woman and a man were found shot in a parking lot in the 3700 block of Branch Avenue, Prince George's County police said. Officers arrived about 11 a.m.

Both victims were taken to a hospital. The man is in critical condition and the woman is stable, police said.

It was not immediately known what led up to the shooting. Detectives are there trying to determine a suspect and motive, police said. Anyone with information is asked to contact Prince George's Crime Solvers.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.