Landscaper killed in apparent robbery attempt in Prince George's County

Carjacking suspects linked to fatal shooting, arrested in DC

By Jackie Bensen, News4 Reporter

NBC Universal, Inc.

A landscaper was killed in what police called a robbery in Suitland, Maryland, Tuesday afternoon.

Fernando Alvarenga Cuellar, 38, appears to have been a random victim, Prince George’s County police said.

His sister said he was a landscaper and was loading his vehicle in front of his home when he was shot.

A carjacking two hours later led officers to three suspects, police said. They pursued a Chevrolet Equinox and a second carjacked vehicle into Southeast D.C.

The Equinox driver crashed on busy Marion Barry Avenue just before 5 p.m. and everyone got out and ran.

Two people were taken into custody at 15th and U streets in Southeast — a 16-year-old and 25-year-old Deandre Boyd, who was charged with first-degree murder and carjacking. A third suspect also was arrested.

A gun was found in the Equinox, police said.

The shooting victim’s sister said he was always happy.

“He always made me laugh when I visited,” she said. “He always opened the refrigerator and say, ‘OK, what do you want?’ So, he’s very happy. You never see him mad or sad.”

