Police: Officer Fatally Shoots Armed Man in Virginia

An armed man was shot and killed by an officer during a standoff with police in Culpeper, Virginia, on Thanksgiving, authorities said.

Shortly after 2 p.m. Thursday, deputies with the Culpeper Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a domestic incident with an armed man at a home in the 13000 block of Brock Lane.

When officers arrived, they found Ellis A. Frye Jr., 62, sitting on the porch armed with a gun, Virginia State Police said Friday.

The officers began to negotiate with the man for roughly 30 minutes in an effort to de-escalate the situation. During that time, Fyre entered the home multiple times to grab more firearms, police said.

At a point, the armed man advanced in the direction of the officers and a deputy then fired and stuck him, police said.

Fyre was taken to Culpeper UVA Medical Center, where he later died.

No officers were hurt in the incident, authorities said.

The investigation is ongoing.