Photos: Virginians Head to the Polls for Early Voting

Across Virginia, voters donning masks are going to polling centers to
cast their ballots on the first day of early voting on Friday, Sept. 18.
Registered Virginians can vote early, in person, from Friday, Sept. 18 through Saturday, Oct. 31. Other options include mail-in voting or in-person voting on Election Day.
This year's long early voting period is intended to lessen crowds at polling polls in order to decrease the potential spread of COVID-19. However, the first day of voting featured long lines at many locations.
25 photos
1/25
Julie Carey, NBC Washington
More than 350 people waiting in line to vote at the Fairfax County Government Center on this first day of in-person voting.
2/25
Photo By Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images
Voters wearing face masks wait in line for the Loudoun County Office of Elections to open on the first day of early voting in Leesburg, Va., on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020. (Photo By Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)
3/25
Photo By Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images
Voters wearing face masks wait in line for the Loudoun County Office of Elections to open on the first day of early voting in Leesburg, Va., on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020. (Photo By Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)
4/25
(Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)
Voters cast their ballots for the 2020 election at an early, in-person voting location in Arlington, Virginia, on September 18, 2020. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP)
5/25
Julie Carey, NBC Washington
An “I Voted” sticker from the first day of early in-person voting in Alexandria, Virginia.
6/25
Photo By Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images
A voter fills out her ballot at the Loudoun County Office of Elections on the first day of early voting in Leesburg, Va., on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020. (Photo By Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)
7/25
Photo By Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images
Voters supporting Rep. Jennifer Wexton, D-Va., arrive wearing face masks at the Loudoun County Office of Elections on the first day of early voting in Leesburg, Va., on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020. (Photo By Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)
8/25
Photo By Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images
A election official checks the registration of a curbside voter at the Loudoun County Office of Elections on the first day of early voting in Leesburg, Va., on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020. (Photo By Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)
9/25
Photo By Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images
A voter fills out their ballot as others wait to deposit their ballots in the ballot box at the Loudoun County Office of Elections on the first day of early voting in Leesburg, Va., on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020. (Photo By Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)
10/25
(Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)
Voters wait in line to cast their ballots for the 2020 election at an early, in-person voting location in Arlington, Virginia, on September 18, 2020. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP)
11/25
Photo By Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images
Rep. Jennifer Wexton, D-Va., deposits her ballot at the Loudoun County Office of Elections on the first day of early voting in Leesburg, Va., on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020. (Photo By Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)
12/25
(Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)
A woman (L) presents her identification to a poll worker before casting her ballot for the 2020 election at an early, in-person voting location in Arlington, Virginia, on September 18, 2020. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP)
13/25
(Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)
A woman gets a sticker after casting her ballot for the 2020 election at an early, in-person voting location in Arlington, Virginia, on September 18, 2020. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP)
14/25
(Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)
Voters wait in line to cast their ballots for the 2020 election at an early, in-person voting location in Arlington, Virginia, on September 18, 2020. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP)
15/25
(Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)
Voters cast their ballots for the 2020 election at an early, in-person voting location in Arlington, Virginia, on September 18, 2020. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP)
16/25
(Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)
Voters cast their ballots for the 2020 election at an early, in-person voting location in Arlington, Virginia, on September 18, 2020. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP)
17/25
Photo By Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images
A election official checks the registration of a curbside voter at the Loudoun County Office of Elections on the first day of early voting in Leesburg, Va., on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020. (Photo By Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)
18/25
(Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)
A woman hands out information to voters before they cast their ballots at an early, in-person voting location in Arlington, Virginia, on September 18, 2020. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP)
19/25
(Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)
Voters cast their ballots for the 2020 election at an early, in-person voting location in Arlington, Virginia, on September 18, 2020. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP)
20/25
Julie Carey, NBC Washington
More than 350 people waiting in line to vote at the Fairfax County Government Center on this first day of in-person voting.
21/25
Julie Carey, NBC Washington
More than 350 people waiting in line to vote at the Fairfax County Government Center on this first day of in-person voting.
22/25
Julie Carey, NBC Washington
The line outside the Alexandria Registrar’s office.
23/25
Julie Carey, NBC Washington
More than 350 people waiting in line to vote at the Fairfax County Government Center on this first day of in-person voting.
24/25
Julie Carey, NBC Washington
The line outside the Alexandria Registrar’s office.
25/25
Julie Carey, NBC Washington
The line outside the Alexandria Registrar’s office.