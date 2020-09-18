Photos: Virginians Head to the Polls for Early Voting

Across Virginia, voters donning masks are going to polling centers to cast their ballots on the first day of early voting on Friday, Sept. 18.

Registered Virginians can vote early, in person, from Friday, Sept. 18 through Saturday, Oct. 31. Other options include mail-in voting or in-person voting on Election Day.

This year's long early voting period is intended to lessen crowds at polling polls in order to decrease the potential spread of COVID-19. However, the first day of voting featured long lines at many locations.