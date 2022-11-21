Fairfax County

Teen Indicted in Killing of Man, 73, at ATM

Nelson Alexander Sr. was shot in October 2021

By Julie Carey

nelson alexander sr
Courtesy of family

A grand jury indicted a 17-year-old boy in connection with the fatal shooting a Fairfax County man at an ATM last year.

Winston Lark IV is accused of shooting and killing 73-year-old Nelson Alexander in October 2021.

Alexander stopped by an ATM in Annandale on his way to work when he allegedly was confronted and shot by Lark, who was 16 at the time. Alexander died three days later.

Lark is charged with murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

Timothy Bradshaw Robinson, 19, is facing a second-degree murder charge.

This article tagged under:

Fairfax County
