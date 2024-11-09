Fairfax County police searching for missing 9-year-old boy

Police are looking for a 9-year-old boy last seen about 4 p.m. Friday.

Alex Scoville was last seen in the 13600 block of Sequoia Lea Drive and Union Mill Road in Clifton, Virginia, Fairfax County police said.

Alex is white, stands 3-feet-4-inches tall, weighs 36 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a gray, hooded sweatshirt; a yellow and blue striped shirt; navy blue sweatpants; and a hedgehog backpack.

There is a "credible threat" to the boy's health and safety, police said.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call 703-691-2131.