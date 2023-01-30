Multiple Pedestrians Struck by Car in Adelphi: Police

Multiple pedestrians were struck by a car in Adelphi, Maryland, on Monday, police say.

The incident occurred around Bucklodge and Riggs roads at about 7:30 a.m., Prince George’s County Police Department said.

A police spokesperson initially said two adults and two children were hit.

All of the pedestrians were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The driver remained at the scene.

The roads in the surrounding area are closed while police investigate.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for more updates.