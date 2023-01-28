5 Hurt, Including Children, in Deadly Shooting, Crash in Baltimore: Police

Five people, including two children, were hurt in a deadly shooting and car crash in Baltimore, Maryland, on Saturday, according to police.

Baltimore police were alerted via a shotspotter alert system to multiple rounds of gunfire in the area of Laurens Street and Pennsylvania Avenue at around 6:39 p.m., authorities said.

Two men were shot standing outside, police said. One of the men suffered a wound to his arm that is not life-threatening. The other was pronounced dead at a hospital. His name has not been released.

According to NBC affiliate WBAL-TV, a woman in a car was also critically injured from a gunshot wound. She drove down the street and crashed into a pole.

Two children in the car with her were also hurt, authorities said. A 2-year-old is in critical but stable condition with a gunshot wound to the face, and a 6-year-old suffered critical injuries in the crash, but was not shot.

The intended target of the gunfire is not known. A man is detained, and detectives are working to confirm if he is a victim or suspect in the case.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.