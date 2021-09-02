PRINCE GEORGES COUNTY

Maryland Man Charged in Mother's Death Linked to 3 Cold Case Homicides

By NBC Washington Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police linked a man arrested this week in the killing of his mother to three cold case homicides in D.C. spanning almost three decades.

John Carrington was first charged with the death of his mother, 71-year-old Johnetta Wormley, who was found dead Sunday at her home in Temple Hills, Maryland.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Carrington has since been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of felony murder in D.C.

Authorities say Carrington stabbed and killed 29-year-old Charles Boulwareon T Street Northwest in the early morning hours of Aug. 30, 1992.

Local

News4 Rundown 23 hours ago

The News4 Rundown: Local Woman Fights to Reunite With Her Family From Afghanistan

PRINCE GEORGES COUNTY 1 hour ago

Prince George's County Officer Suspended After Hit-And-Run, Police Say

On March 15, 2008, 42-year-old Reginald Gaither was found shot to death inside his car on North Capitol and Evarts streets Northeast.

And police say Carrington shot and killed 25-year-old James Campbellon Southern Avenue SE Dec. 10, 2010.

There’s no word on what information led police to charge him in those crimes.

This article tagged under:

PRINCE GEORGES COUNTYMarylandDC PoliceTemple Hillscrime & courts
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us