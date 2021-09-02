Maryland Man Charged in Mother's Death Linked to 3 Cold Case Homicides

Police linked a man arrested this week in the killing of his mother to three cold case homicides in D.C. spanning almost three decades.

John Carrington was first charged with the death of his mother, 71-year-old Johnetta Wormley, who was found dead Sunday at her home in Temple Hills, Maryland.

Carrington has since been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of felony murder in D.C.

Authorities say Carrington stabbed and killed 29-year-old Charles Boulwareon T Street Northwest in the early morning hours of Aug. 30, 1992.

On March 15, 2008, 42-year-old Reginald Gaither was found shot to death inside his car on North Capitol and Evarts streets Northeast.

And police say Carrington shot and killed 25-year-old James Campbellon Southern Avenue SE Dec. 10, 2010.

There’s no word on what information led police to charge him in those crimes.