Woman, 71, Found Slain in Temple Hills, Maryland

Detectives in Maryland are investigating the killing of a 71-year-old woman who was found dead in her home Sunday afternoon.

Officers were sent to the home of the victim, Johnetta Wormley, to check on her shortly before 2 p.m. They found her with trauma to her body.

Wormley was pronounced dead at her home in the 2900 block of Brinkley Road.

Prince George's County police said that detectives don't believe this was a random crime, according to a preliminary investigation. However, they are still working to determine a motive in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 301-516-2512. Anyone who wants to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the "P3 Tips" mobile app (search "P3 Tips" in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app). Refer to case 21-0039320 when sending a tip.