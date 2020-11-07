GEORGETOWN

Man Killed Near Georgetown Waterfront, Police Say

D.C. homicide detectives are investigating the crime on Water Street

By Sophia Barnes

081419 dc police car squad car generic
Shutterstock

A man was found fatally shot in the chest near D.C.’s waterfront in Georgetown, police say.

Bystanders heard gunshots near 3300 Water Street and police responded around 3 a.m. Saturday, police say.

Download our free NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get the latest local news and weather.

Local

President Trump 8 hours ago

Evangelicals Stick With Trump, See Upside Even If He Loses

Taulia Tagovailoa 9 hours ago

Maryland Coach Wants to See Continued Consistency From Tagovailoa Against Penn State

Officers found a man suffering one gunshot wound to the chest, police say.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police say. He has not yet been identified.

An abandoned car that the victim may have drove was found nearby, police said. Homicide detectives are investigating.

The bystanders who heard shots didn’t see anyone fleeing the scene, police said.

The location of the shooting is just north of Georgetown Waterfront Park.

Stay with News4 for more on this developing story

This article tagged under:

GEORGETOWNCrime and CourtsDC Police
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds U.S. & World Health NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us