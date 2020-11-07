Man Killed Near Georgetown Waterfront, Police Say

A man was found fatally shot in the chest near D.C.’s waterfront in Georgetown, police say.

Bystanders heard gunshots near 3300 Water Street and police responded around 3 a.m. Saturday, police say.

Officers found a man suffering one gunshot wound to the chest, police say.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police say. He has not yet been identified.

An abandoned car that the victim may have drove was found nearby, police said. Homicide detectives are investigating.

The bystanders who heard shots didn’t see anyone fleeing the scene, police said.

The location of the shooting is just north of Georgetown Waterfront Park.

