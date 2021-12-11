Crime and Courts

Man Killed in Double Shooting in Northeast DC: Police

The shooting erupted in a neighborhood that's set to get new funding for gun violence prevention

By Sophia Barnes

GETTY IMAGES

One man is dead, and another victim is seriously injured after a double shooting late Friday in Northeast Washington, D.C.

Officers responded to a home on the 2300 block of 4th Street NE about 10:30 p.m., D.C. police said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

A second victim had been shot in the torso and was taken to the hospital. He’s in critical condition, police said.

Local

fatal crash 16 hours ago

Woodbridge Woman Sentenced in Fatal 2020 Crash

The News4 Rundown 16 hours ago

Salute to Bob Dole, School Shooting Hoax and Horse Show Comes to DMV: The News4 Rundown

Police are still investigating the shooting.

The violence broke out in the Edgewood neighborhood. Just Thursday, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced this neighborhood is included in an expansion of the gun violence interrupters program.

Stay with News4 for more on this developing story.

This article tagged under:

Crime and CourtsNortheast DC
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us