Man Killed in Double Shooting in Northeast DC: Police

One man is dead, and another victim is seriously injured after a double shooting late Friday in Northeast Washington, D.C.

Officers responded to a home on the 2300 block of 4th Street NE about 10:30 p.m., D.C. police said.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

A second victim had been shot in the torso and was taken to the hospital. He’s in critical condition, police said.

Police are still investigating the shooting.

The violence broke out in the Edgewood neighborhood. Just Thursday, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced this neighborhood is included in an expansion of the gun violence interrupters program.

