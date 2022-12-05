Man Found Shot and Killed in Southeast Apartment

A man was found shot and killed inside a Southeast apartment on Monday, D.C. police say.

Officers found the man inside an apartment on 4th and G streets in the Capitol Hill neighborhood.

Police did not release any suspect information. The cause of the shooting is under investigation.

A couple blocks away at about 10 a.m., a man was shot inside a home at the 3200 block of E Street SE, D.C. police said.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Police said they are looking for the suspect in the second shooting.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for more updates.