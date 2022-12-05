gun violence

Man Found Shot and Killed in Southeast Apartment

By NBC Washington Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man was found shot and killed inside a Southeast apartment on Monday, D.C. police say.

Officers found the man inside an apartment on 4th and G streets in the Capitol Hill neighborhood.

Police did not release any suspect information. The cause of the shooting is under investigation.

A couple blocks away at about 10 a.m., a man was shot inside a home at the 3200 block of E Street SE, D.C. police said.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Police said they are looking for the suspect in the second shooting.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for more updates.

This article tagged under:

gun violenceDC PoliceSoutheast DC
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Coronavirus Pandemic See It, Share It Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds Submit a tip The Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us