Man Found Shot and Killed in Southeast Apartment

A man was found shot and killed inside a Southeast apartment on Monday, D.C. police say.
Officers found the man inside an apartment on 4th and G streets in the Capitol Hill neighborhood.
Police did not release any suspect information. The cause of the shooting is under investigation.
A couple blocks away at about 10 a.m., a man was shot inside a home at the 3200 block of E Street SE, D.C. police said.
The victim was taken to the hospital where he later died.
Police said they are looking for the suspect in the second shooting.
