Longtime DC Radio Host Kane Dies of Illness

Longtime D.C. radio host Peter Deibler, better known to listeners as Kane, died Friday after “a long illness,” lawyers for his family said Monday.

Deibler was host of “The Kane Show” on HOT 99.5 for years and once contributed to NBC4. His program aired in the D.C. area and beyond.

“Although co-hosts came and went, Kane remained a constant, comforting voice for thousands of people driving to work, dropping the kids off at school and running errands,” lawyers for Deibler’s family said in a statement.

Deibler was a father to two daughters, who he often spoke about on the air. His age was not immediately released.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The radio network iHeartRadio sent their condolences.

“We are deeply saddened to share the news that Kane has passed away. Kane has been an important part of our iHeart family for many years, from his early days at WFLZ in Tampa, to his network of stations and success at HOT995 in DC and Club Kane. Please keep Kane's family and his girls in your thoughts and prayers,” the company said in a statement.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.