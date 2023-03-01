H Street Walmart Shutting Down in March 

Walmart has announced it is closing the H Street store this month.

The 99 H Street NW store is expected to close March 31. Its pharmacy will shut down March 17, the Washington Business Journal reported.

Signs stating the closing have been posted on the store's doors. The location also no longer appears on Walmart’s “find a nearby store” search feature on its website.

A spokesperson for the company said they will work with customers to transfer prescriptions to other stores and will also try to move their employees to other locations.

In January, many of the store's food shelves were empty due to a refrigerator outage. Frequent shoppers at the store said the problem lasted for weeks, D.C. News Now reported.

The location is one of three Walmarts in the District. The other stores are located at 310 Riggs Road NE and 5929 Georgia Avenue NW.

The company had intended to build at least two additional locations in D.C., east of the Anacostia River, but canceled plans in 2016, angering city officials. In 2018, the company agreed to pay D.C. $1.3 million over the scuttled plan.

There are also Walmart locations in Alexandria, Virginia, and Landover Hills, Maryland.