Fairfax County couple sentenced for dangerous drug ring

A Fairfax County woman and her husband have been sentenced to more than a decade in federal prison after being convicted of running a massive drug operation.

Court documents say they distributed tens of thousands of dangerous fentanyl pills per month in Virginia.

Defendant Carrington Jarius Hammond, age 29, went by the nickname “Free” according to court documents.

The public Instagram account for his music business featured images of him and his wife Kaitlyn Marie Hammond, age 26, wearing designer clothes and jewelry and posing in front of expensive cars and displaying large amounts of cash.

The Instagram feed ended abruptly after their arrests on federal drug charges for receiving massive amounts of dangerous fentanyl pills and counterfeit oxycodone to their Fairfax County home from suppliers in Arizona.

Court documents say that from 2022 to 2023, they received twice-monthly packages of 10,000 to 20,000 pills.

One shipment had 50 thousand, and prosecutors say most of the pills also contained Xylazine. The drug is the subject of an alarming Drug Enforcement Administration alert that says it makes the deadliest drug threat the US has ever faced, fentanyl, even deadlier.

Court documents claim a loaded CZ Scorpion was found next to the drug stash during a 2023 search of the Alexandria apartment Kaitlyn Hammond shared with a third defendant while her husband was in jail on a gun charge from Prince George’s County.

Carrington Hammond posted the court papers from that 2022 arrest on his Instagram. promising he’d be back on the street in three years.

Prosecutors claimed Kaitlyn Hammond had a Virginia concealed carry permit that allowed her to purchase multiple guns on the same day. They say she and her husband, a convicted felon who could not legally possess a gun, often resold them.

One of those weapons, a semi-automatic pistol, was later used in a domestic violence kidnapping.

Another was recovered during the arrest of a drug trafficker in Oxon Hill, Maryland.

Court documents also accuse Kaitlyn Hammond of attempting to intimidate a witness. She was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison. Her husband was sentenced to 15.