Death of 1-year-old boy in DC ruled a homicide

The death of a 1-year-old child who was rushed to a hospital with critical injuries last week in Washington, D.C., was ruled a homicide, police say.

The child had suffered multiple blunt force injuries, D.C. police said in a release Monday.

Officers went to the 1800 block of 18th Street SE about 11:30 p.m. Thursday after someone reported an unconscious child.

D.C. Fire and EMS took the boy to a nearby hospital. He was in critical condition.

Medical personnel tried to save the boy’s life, but he was pronounced dead. The District’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled the death a homicide on Friday.

The boy's name was Jordan Ballard, and he lived in Southeast D.C., police said.

Police haven't shared details about how the child may have been so seriously injured. No information about potential suspects was immediately released.

A $25,000 reward is available in the case. Reach out to police if you have information.

News4 sends breaking news stories by email. Go here to sign up to get breaking news alerts in your inbox.