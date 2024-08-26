Crime and Courts

Death of 1-year-old boy in DC ruled a homicide

By NBC Washington Staff

Getty Images

The death of a 1-year-old child who was rushed to a hospital with critical injuries last week in Washington, D.C., was ruled a homicide, police say.

The child had suffered multiple blunt force injuries, D.C. police said in a release Monday.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

Officers went to the 1800 block of 18th Street SE about 11:30 p.m. Thursday after someone reported an unconscious child.

D.C. Fire and EMS took the boy to a nearby hospital. He was in critical condition.

Medical personnel tried to save the boy’s life, but he was pronounced dead. The District’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled the death a homicide on Friday.

The boy's name was Jordan Ballard, and he lived in Southeast D.C., police said.

Police haven't shared details about how the child may have been so seriously injured. No information about potential suspects was immediately released.

Local

Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia local news, events and information

Fairfax 21 mins ago

Congressional office baseball bat attacker enters insanity plea in Virginia

Northern Virginia 41 mins ago

Packed-up house, passports out: Missing Virginia mom's husband ordered held without bond

A $25,000 reward is available in the case. Reach out to police if you have information.

News4 sends breaking news stories by email. Go here to sign up to get breaking news alerts in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Crime and CourtsWashington DC
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate Olympics U.S. & World Politics See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home Sports Washington Commanders
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us