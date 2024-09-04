DC outdoor pools and select spray parks to stay open until Sept. 22

D.C. spray parks and select outdoor pools will stay open until Sept. 22, according to a release from Mayor Muriel Bowser, the D.C. Department of Parks and Recreation and the D.C. Department of General Services.

They were originally supposed to close on Labor Day.

Leat Corinne Unger, Cousin of Omer Shem Tov

“The locations that will remain open were selected to be most equitable to residents with one pool on both sides of the city and all DPR spray parks,” said Department of Parks and Recreation Director Thennie Freeman.

Hearst Pool and Oxon Run Pool will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. six days a week until Sept. 22. Hearst Pool is closed Thursdays and Oxon Run Pool is closed Mondays.

These spray parks will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. until Sept. 22:

14th and Girard Street

Benning Stoddert Recreation Center

Chevy Chase Recreation Center

Columbia Heights Community Center

Columbia Heights Civic Plaza

Eastern Market Metro Park

Edgewood Recreation Center

Fort Davis Community Center

Fort Stevens Recreation Center

Friendship Recreation Center

Guy Mason Recreation Center

Hardy Recreation Center

Harrison Recreation CenterHillcrest Recreation Center

Joseph H. Cole Recreation Center

Kennedy Recreation Center

King Greenleaf Recreation Center

Lafayette-Pointer Recreation Center

Macomb Recreation Center

Marvin Gaye at Division Avenue

Marvin Gaye Recreation Center

Palisades Community Center

Park at LeDroit

Petworth Recreation Center

Potomac Ave Triangle Park

Reservoir Park Recreation Center

Riggs-LaSalle Recreation Center

Stead Park Recreation Center

Takoma Playground

Watkins Recreation Center

Westminster Playground

Information for specific outdoor pool and spray park locations can be found at the Department of Parks and Recreation website.