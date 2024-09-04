DC outdoor pools and select spray parks to stay open until Sept. 22

D.C. spray parks and select outdoor pools will stay open until Sept. 22, according to a release from Mayor Muriel Bowser, the D.C. Department of Parks and Recreation and the D.C. Department of General Services.
They were originally supposed to close on Labor Day.
Leat Corinne Unger, Cousin of Omer Shem Tov
“The locations that will remain open were selected to be most equitable to residents with one pool on both sides of the city and all DPR spray parks,” said Department of Parks and Recreation Director Thennie Freeman.
Hearst Pool and Oxon Run Pool will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. six days a week until Sept. 22. Hearst Pool is closed Thursdays and Oxon Run Pool is closed Mondays.
These spray parks will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. until Sept. 22:
- 14th and Girard Street
- Benning Stoddert Recreation Center
- Chevy Chase Recreation Center
- Columbia Heights Community Center
- Columbia Heights Civic Plaza
- Eastern Market Metro Park
- Edgewood Recreation Center
- Fort Davis Community Center
- Fort Stevens Recreation Center
- Friendship Recreation Center
- Guy Mason Recreation Center
- Hardy Recreation Center
- Harrison Recreation CenterHillcrest Recreation Center
- Joseph H. Cole Recreation Center
- Kennedy Recreation Center
- King Greenleaf Recreation Center
- Lafayette-Pointer Recreation Center
- Macomb Recreation Center
- Marvin Gaye at Division Avenue
- Marvin Gaye Recreation Center
- Palisades Community Center
- Park at LeDroit
- Petworth Recreation Center
- Potomac Ave Triangle Park
- Reservoir Park Recreation Center
- Riggs-LaSalle Recreation Center
- Stead Park Recreation Center
- Takoma Playground
- Watkins Recreation Center
- Westminster Playground
Information for specific outdoor pool and spray park locations can be found at the Department of Parks and Recreation website.