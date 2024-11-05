Northeast DC

DC officers look for nails dropped on roads near polling places, ballot boxes

Voters reported a man dropped several handfuls of nails and screws on the street near a drop box close to Union Market

By Ted Oberg, News4 Investigative Reporter and Andrea Swalec

NBC Universal, Inc.

D.C. police officers were told to be on the lookout for nails or screws dropped on roads near polling places or ballot boxes on Election Day.

The alert came after voters reported a man dropped several handfuls of nails and screws on the street near a drop box close to Union Market.

Photos from a News4 viewer show screws.

Officers were asked over dispatch radio to check roadways near ballot drop boxes.

The Metropolitan Police Department said they were made aware by private security that someone reportedly placed screws in the roadway in the 1300 block of 5th Street NE. No one was in custody and no information was released on a suspect.

“MPD will continue paying close attention to polling places and ballot drop off locations through the evening,” police said in a statement.

Anyone with potentially relevant information is asked to contact police by calling 202-727-9099 or texting 50411.

