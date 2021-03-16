DC Cherry Blossoms Reach Second Blooming Stage

The famous cherry blossom trees around D.C.'s Tidal Basin have entered the second phase of their blooming cycle, the National Park Service (NPS) announced Tuesday.

We're so excited! The cherry trees are now at florets visible, the 2nd of 6 stages. Peak bloom could be less than 3 weeks away. Florets crossed!



Follow the #BloomWatch online & enjoy a virtual cherry blossom experience: https://t.co/h04Gu0ksc1#Cherryblossom #WashingtonDC

🌸🌸 pic.twitter.com/s6aNpe6Gp4 — National Mall NPS (@NationalMallNPS) March 16, 2021

NPS said that the Yoshino cherry blossom trees are at florets visible, the second of six stages culminating in peak bloom. The NPS predicts the cherry blossoms will reach peak bloom in less than three weeks.

Storm Team4 Meteorologist Amelia Draper is predicting the cherry blossoms' much-anticipated peak bloom to happen between April 4 and April 9.

