Cherry Blossoms

DC Cherry Blossoms Reach Second Blooming Stage

Florets visible is the second of six stages leading up to peak bloom

By NBC Washington Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The famous cherry blossom trees around D.C.'s Tidal Basin have entered the second phase of their blooming cycle, the National Park Service (NPS) announced Tuesday.

NPS said that the Yoshino cherry blossom trees are at florets visible, the second of six stages culminating in peak bloom. The NPS predicts the cherry blossoms will reach peak bloom in less than three weeks.

Storm Team4 Meteorologist Amelia Draper is predicting the cherry blossoms' much-anticipated peak bloom to happen between April 4 and April 9.

Meteorologist Amelia Draper predicts it will be about another month before the cherry blossoms bloom.

